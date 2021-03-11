Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Up 288.9% in February

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of KHNGY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.