Kuehne + Nagel International’s (KHNGY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KHNGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of KHNGY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.98. 6,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $53.02.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

