Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Up 380.3% in February

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 380.3% from the February 11th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of KGSDF opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Kungsleden AB has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.
Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile
