Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Up 380.3% in February

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a growth of 380.3% from the February 11th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of KGSDF opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Kungsleden AB has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85.

Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

