Kusama One Day Trading Volume Reaches $298.90 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $298.90 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $335.06 or 0.00580970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.47 or 0.00503662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00054148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00072475 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00072793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.