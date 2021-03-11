KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target Raised to $15.00

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Shares of KVHI opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brent C. Bruun sold 4,000 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. Also, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $25,986.87. Insiders sold 56,743 shares of company stock valued at $690,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 220.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.