La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

LJPC opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $131.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.84.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.