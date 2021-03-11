LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Up 674.6% in February

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 674.6% from the February 11th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of HCMLY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. LafargeHolcim has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LafargeHolcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

