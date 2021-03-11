L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIQUY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Shares of AIQUY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. 288,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.