L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIQUY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.
Shares of AIQUY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. 288,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.
