Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.1% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. 982,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,262,387. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $213.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

