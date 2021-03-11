Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,940,000 after acquiring an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.22. 159,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,835. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

