Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.92. 1,769,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,435,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $257.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.72.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

