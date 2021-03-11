Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,394 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 67.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.38. The company had a trading volume of 56,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,669. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $154.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.80.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

