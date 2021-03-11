Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 962 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $11.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $311.03. 4,152,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,079,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.87. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

