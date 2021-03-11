Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.61% of Lam Research worth $2,438,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

LRCX traded up $38.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $540.65. 52,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,596. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $551.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

