Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.
LAMR opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.