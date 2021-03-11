Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.