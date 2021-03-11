Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 946 ($12.36).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 963 ($12.58) to GBX 945 ($12.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

LRE stock opened at GBX 641.11 ($8.38) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 674.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 706.36. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 336.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

