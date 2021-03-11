Landos Biopharma (LABP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Landos Biopharma is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Landos Biopharma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Landos Biopharma is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Landos Biopharma is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LABP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.32. 83,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,815. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

In related news, Director Konstantin Poukalov bought 27,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $305,826.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,902,453 shares of company stock worth $30,305,826.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

