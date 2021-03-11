Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) rose 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.72 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 118,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 249,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 27.58, a quick ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Equities research analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

