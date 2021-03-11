LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €49.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.71 ($78.49).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52-week high of €66.78 ($78.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.95.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

