LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €75.00 by Baader Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.71 ($78.49).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €66.78 ($78.56). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.89 and a 200-day moving average of €56.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.25.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

