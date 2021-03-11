Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 13.1% Higher

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares traded up 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.64. 1,606,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 553,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

The company has a market cap of $488.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.45.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. On average, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

