Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.03.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE:LVS opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.