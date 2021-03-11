Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.20.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. Lazard has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $9,185,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $58,552,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $22,742,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

