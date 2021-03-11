Lazydays (LAZY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lazydays stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $58,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

