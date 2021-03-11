LBRY Credits Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.82 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $97.48 million and $9.82 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00496216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00072364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.28 or 0.00574309 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00074703 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.