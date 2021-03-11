Lead Wallet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.02 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.18 or 0.00533595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00066143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00056923 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00071945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $300.05 or 0.00526355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00074902 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars.

