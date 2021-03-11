Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 424.1% from the February 11th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,073,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LBUY opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Leafbuyer Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Leafbuyer Technologies had a negative net margin of 158.79% and a negative return on equity of 440.46%.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

