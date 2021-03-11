Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 281.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Lear worth $21,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lear by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $181.17 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

