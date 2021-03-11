LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €131.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €131.00 ($154.12) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €134.02 ($157.67).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €111.12 ($130.73) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €120.65.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

