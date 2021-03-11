LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €166.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €166.30 ($195.65) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.66% from the stock’s current price.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €134.02 ($157.67).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA LEG opened at €111.12 ($130.73) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €117.50 and its 200-day moving average is €120.65. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.