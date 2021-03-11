LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €147.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €134.02 ($157.67).

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €111.12 ($130.73) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €120.65. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

