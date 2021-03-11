LEG Immobilien’s (LEGIF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LEGIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

LEGIF stock remained flat at $$131.94 during trading on Thursday. 66 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.26. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.34.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

