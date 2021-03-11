Legal & General Group’s (LGGNY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of LGGNY stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $19.61. 10,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,225. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.82. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

