Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 8.60% of Leidos worth $1,285,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.83.

LDOS traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.24. 13,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,613. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

