Leidos (LDOS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2021 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average is $97.29. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 141.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

