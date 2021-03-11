Leidos (LDOS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/10/2021 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2021 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $137.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NYSE:LDOS opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average is $97.29. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 141.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.
Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.
