Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) (LON:LEK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Lekoil Limited (LEK.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02), with a volume of 279,530 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

