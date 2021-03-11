Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Raised to $130.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 49.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on LMND. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

NYSE:LMND opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.84. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider Shai Wininger sold 111,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $11,456,978.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,893,087 shares in the company, valued at $401,026,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel E. Cutler sold 515,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $82,197,643.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,334,115 shares of company stock worth $195,200,514 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $82,072,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

