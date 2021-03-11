LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of LendingClub worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 292.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $454,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $29,993.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LC stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $989.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.74.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

