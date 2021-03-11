Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lendlease Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465. Lendlease Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLESY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lendlease Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lendlease Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

