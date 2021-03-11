Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Rating Increased to Buy at Guggenheim

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Leslie's alerts:

NASDAQ LESL opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 52.29.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $2,412,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,915,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,834,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $19,286,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.