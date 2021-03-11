Levolution Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $14.18 million and $153,007.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.89 or 0.00708293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00066403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00037022 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,090,538 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

