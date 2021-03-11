LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,840,527.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.76. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $140.26.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

