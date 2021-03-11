LHT Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. LHT has a total market cap of $190,760.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006595 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

