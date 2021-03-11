Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.10% from the company’s current price.

LI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Shares of LI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 86,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,554,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,955,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth $521,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

