Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/8/2021 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

3/3/2021 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

3/1/2021 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

2/25/2021 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

2/18/2021 – Liberty Broadband was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

2/11/2021 – Liberty Broadband was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

2/10/2021 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

1/30/2021 – Liberty Broadband was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

1/29/2021 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

1/20/2021 – Liberty Broadband was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

1/19/2021 – Liberty Broadband was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

1/11/2021 – Liberty Broadband was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.40. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.80 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,832,000 after purchasing an additional 704,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,668,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,064 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

