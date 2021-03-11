Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 8,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.66.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
