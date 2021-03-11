Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 8,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

