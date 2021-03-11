Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) PT Raised to $14.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of LILA opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 480.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

