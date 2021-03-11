Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) PT Raised to $14.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.
Shares of LILA opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.15.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
