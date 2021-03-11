Liberty Latin America Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,333 call options on the company. This is an increase of 777% compared to the typical volume of 152 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.