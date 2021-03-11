Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Down 11.3% on Insider Selling

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares dropped 11.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 2,558,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,173,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Specifically, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,202,953 shares of company stock valued at $114,836,552. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,010 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 148,204 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

