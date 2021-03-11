Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.77

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 1822389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $506.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 78.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 67,754 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2,633.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 122,359 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 104,514 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,317,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 107,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

